Worried patients jam Banbury GP phone lines

Image copyright Google Image caption Horsefair Surgery is still recruiting after three doctors left their positions at the practice in June

A GP surgery has asked patients to stop calling with queries about its future as it is preventing people with urgent medical needs getting through.

Horsefair Surgery in Banbury posted the notice after three doctors left their positions at the practice, which has been placed in special measures.

It said calls from patients asking what is happening had "jammed" phone lines.

Five part-time doctors have been recruited but the surgery, which has about 16,000 patients, is still hiring.

Regular locums have been covering clinical sessions in the interim, an update on Horsefair Surgery's website said.

Dr Jonathan Williams, Dr Liz Dawson and Dr Angela Allcock were all partners at the practice before leaving at the end of June.

The departures followed an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which saw it placed in special measures after being rated "inadequate".

A notice from the practice said: "We are receiving a high volume of calls inquiring about what is happening, this is causing the phone lines to be jammed and preventing patients with urgent medical needs getting through.

"Please rest assured that it is business as usual."

The CQC report inspectors highlighted particular issues around leadership and effective services, although the practice was found to be caring and responsive.