John Radcliffe Hospital: Trauma patients moved after fire review

Image copyright Oxford University Hospitals Trust Image caption The trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital is expected to be closed for a year

Patients have been moved from a hospital building after it was found to have serious issues in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The report recommended removing the cladding on the trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

It was also found to be at "high risk" because of its alarms and escape plan.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the decision to move patients and close it for a year had not been "taken lightly".

Works will now be carried out to make the building safe.

Two wards were relocated to the main hospital in a former ward recently used for storing beds, and another that was in use as a medical ward.

The trust said staff had put in "many extra hours over the last week" to make it happen.

Paul Brennan, director of clinical services, said: "I want to give huge thanks to all the staff... who have helped us make today's move possible and achieved so smoothly.

"I would also like to thank our patients for bearing with us while we made this move, and I hope they are now settling into their new wards.

"The major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital has remained open to patients throughout this process and I'm proud of the excellent service offered to patients by our fantastic staff."