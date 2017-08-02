Manchester attack: Mail Online published 2013 murder victim photo
Mail Online has apologised for publishing a photo of a girl murdered in 2013 among those of the missing after the Manchester explosion.
Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena on 22 May at an Ariana Grande concert.
On the following day Mail Online used a "viral" social media post that included Jayden's picture.
Now her mother has received an apology and a £150 donation from the website.
But Samantha Shrewsbury said on Twitter she was "disgusted" by the response from Mail Online.
"It's taken 8 weeks to receive a letter of apology," Ms Shrewsbury tweeted.
"The donation is going straight into Jayden's Gift but I'm so sick of being let down all the time."
Jayden, 17, was strangled by her ex-boyfriend Ben Blakeley in Oxfordshire. Her body was found buried in a Didcot graveyard in December 2013.
Several images circulating online after the Manchester attack have been identified as fakes.
In a letter to Ms Shrewsbury Ashlee Gagui, editorial manager at Mail Online, apologised for causing her family "further grief".
He wrote: "The image montage was created by a social media user and had gone viral by the time we published it.
"As soon as we understood the photo to be a fake, we removed it from our website and internal systems."
Mail Online was contacted for a comment.