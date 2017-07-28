Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk.
-
Cliff Kinch
"A gargoyle from the viewing gallery of St Mary's Church with the Radcliffe Camera just in the background."
-
Esther Johnson
"I've spotted this delicate flower along the towpaths all around Oxford, and finally looked it up... it's a chicory flower."
-
Christine Crook
"Annual swan upping today in Abingdon."
-
Tim Turan
"Turned up early for band rehearsal at Lake Street Community Centre and just caught the sun on the lake".
-
Toad
Oxford's first distillery opens at South Park.
-
Anthony P Morris
Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire. "What a fantastic place this is".
-
Toby West
"Night safari with the Earth Trust at Thrupp Lakes".
-
Jane Yates
Magnolia Tree in Oxford's botanic gardens.
-
Michael Hooper
Lambs on Boars Hill.
-
Andy Mulvaney
Poppy field in Marcham.