Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 21 July 2017
  • From the section Oxford

If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

  • A view looking down at the boatyard from Abingdon Bridge Mark Allison

    A view looking down at the boatyard from Abingdon Bridge.

  • A mute swan at Sourlands Pool at Farnborough Hall Cliff Kinch

    A mute swan at Sourlands Pool, Farnborough Hall, near Banbury

  • A sunny day at the Wittenham Clumps Anthony Morris

    A sunny day at Wittenham Clumps.

  • A butterfly landing on thistle, also snapped at the Wittenham Clumps Anthony Morris

    A butterfly landing on thistle, also snapped at the Wittenham Clumps.

  • The evening sky at the Howe, Wheatley Leigh Guyatt

    The evening sky at the Howe in Wheatley.

  • Under a bridge in Godstow Becca Collacott

    Under a bridge in Godstow.

  • Late evening sun turning the wheat gold in Eynsham Tim Turan

    Late evening sun turning the wheat gold in Eynsham.

More on this story