Three women trapped and car left hanging after M40 crash

Image copyright OFRS Image caption The fire service said the Honda Jazz was in a 'precarious position'

Three women survived when their car crashed through a hedge and was left hanging after crashing off the M40.

The crash happened at about 06:00 BST on Saturday on the motorway's northbound carriageway at junction nine for Bicester in Oxfordshire.

A red Honda Jazz became trapped at the bottom of a verge in a "precarious position", the fire service said.

The women inside were cut free by firefighters and were taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

Image copyright OFRS Image caption Three women were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital

Fire service station manager Will McPhail said: "The severity of the impact and the location of the vehicle meant accessing the occupants was very tricky.

"All of the first responders worked seamlessly to ensure the vehicle's occupants were released from the vehicle and given the best medical care possible as swiftly as possible."

A police spokesman said the women's injuries were not believed to be serious.