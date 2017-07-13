CCTV released after rape near Henley Royal Regatta

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police have urged anyone who recognises these men to contact them urgently

A CCTV image of three men wanted in connection with the rape of a woman close to the Henley Royal Regatta has been released by police.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was attacked after leaving the event's Chinawhite enclosure early on Sunday 2 July with men she met there.

The men left in a vehicle shortly after the offence took place in the Harpsden Road and Reading Road area.

Police said it is believed they have information "vital" to the inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Lis Knight said: "We are very keen to speak to the men in the picture. If you have any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward."

She said the victim continued to be supported by specially trained officers.