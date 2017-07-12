Blackbird Leys street brawl death arrests reach 15

Image caption The brawl broke out in the Jourdain Road area of Blackbird Leys

Two more people have been arrested over the death of a man following a fight in Oxford, bringing the total number of arrests in the investigation to 15.

Christopher Lemonius, 27, died in hospital after the brawl in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June.

A 19-year-old man from Oxford has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old woman from Oxford on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Five people were charged with murder last month.

The man was released on bail to appear at Abingdon police station on 8 August. The woman was released while inquiries continue.

Eight other people have been previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries

Those previously charged with the murder of Mr Lemonius, all from Oxford, are:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named

They are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 2 October.

At an inquest, Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.