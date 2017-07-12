Blackbird Leys street brawl death arrests reach 15
Two more people have been arrested over the death of a man following a fight in Oxford, bringing the total number of arrests in the investigation to 15.
Christopher Lemonius, 27, died in hospital after the brawl in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys, on 1 June.
A 19-year-old man from Oxford has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old woman from Oxford on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Five people were charged with murder last month.
The man was released on bail to appear at Abingdon police station on 8 August. The woman was released while inquiries continue.
Eight other people have been previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Those previously charged with the murder of Mr Lemonius, all from Oxford, are:
- Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road
- Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road
- Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road
- Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road
- A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named
They are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 2 October.
At an inquest, Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, died from multiple injuries.