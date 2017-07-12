Boy, 12, admits GBH after knife fight in Oxford park

Image copyright Google Image caption The boys arranged to fight in the park, the court heard

A 12-year-old boy has admitted slashing a teenager in the chin with a knife after they met in a park for a pre-arranged fight.

The attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, launched the assault off Marston Road and Jack Straw's Lane, Oxford, on 18 June.

He pulled out a Stanley knife and told the 13-year-old "this is going in your leg", Oxford Magistrates' Court heard.

He admitting grievous bodily harm and possession of a blade.

He was given a nine-month referral order, told to pay £85 costs and a £25 victim surcharge.

Miss Liz Tweed, prosecuting, said the two boys had been arguing for months before arranging the fight.

'Exemplary character'

She said the defendant initially told police it was the other boy who pulled out the knife but a video of the assault revealed he was lying.

The victim needed stitches, she added.

Mr Richard Demczak, defending, said his client was of "exemplary character" and had been bullied by the victim.

He said he was handed the knife by another boy.

"This is an unfortunate incident but the facts are accepted," he said.

Magistrates said the attacker would have been facing five years in jail if he had been over 18.

"I'm sure you regret what happened," he was told before the court.