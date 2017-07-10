Police leave light-hearted note after Oxford cannabis find

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Thames Valley Police left the light-hearted note in woodland near Oxford

Police left a light-hearted note saying "sorry we missed you" after digging up a cannabis plantation.

Thames Valley Police received a tip off the drugs were in woodland near Oxford on Saturday.

Officers left a notice which read: "Ooops! Sorry we missed each other, but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal. Lots of love, TVP xx."

The force tweeted that they had left the note because "#WeveGotManners".

The drugs were discovered in woodland between Wolvercote Mill Stream and the A34 near Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said the drugs were "seized and destroyed". No-one has been arrested.