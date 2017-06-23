Here are five stories in Oxfordshire that held your interest this week.

1. Oxford University awards seven honorary degrees

The university recognises Lib Dem peer Shirley Williams at its annual Encaenia ceremony.

Oxford University awarded seven honorary degrees, including to Lib Dem peer Shirley Williams, at its annual Encaenia ceremony.

One of the highlights the institution's calendar, the ceremony has changed little since 1760.

It took place in the grand surroundings of the city's Sheldonian Theatre.

2. Oxford student banned over Ku Klux Klan costume

Image caption Christ Church college said it was "firmly committed to equality, diversity, and respect"

An Oxford University college has taken action against a student who wore a Ku Klux Klan hood to a party.

The dean of Christ Church said the student has been banned from future events and must apologise in writing.

The event was held in December 2016 and the college emailed students about the incident on Wednesday, which it called "deeply regrettable".

Speaking to the Cherwell university newspaper the student said the costume was intended as satire.

3. Remembering India's WWI soldiers

Image copyright Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum Image caption Indian soldiers fought alongside men from Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry

A project to highlight the role of Indian soldiers in World War One is being undertaken by Oxford University.

It is collecting stories from British Asian families ahead of an exhibition.

A total of 1.3 million Indian soldiers served in WWI and more than 74,000 died.

The university is working with The Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, which has released photos of Indian men who served with fighters from Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

4. Syrian refugee receives rare violin from Oxford

Syrian refugee lent 19th century violin after being spotted playing in a Lebanon monastery

A 19th Century violin has been taken out of a collection of historic instruments held by Oxford University and sent to a young Syrian musician living as a refugee.

Aboud Kaplo, 14, was forced out of his home in Aleppo and is now living in Lebanon.

Film-maker Susie Attwood came across Aboud and saw his passion for music, but also his lack of an instrument.

5. Posthumous exhibition of 'handstand' artist

Posthumous exhibition of 'handstand' artist

An exhibition of work by an influential artist is due to open at Modern Art Oxford.

The posthumous exhibition will feature Restless Image - part of the Tate collection - which shows Rose doing a handstand on Dungeness beach in Kent.

The picture is also part of International Handstand Day, which aims to raise funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Rose died of the illness in 2014.