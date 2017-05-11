Cyclist fell from bike before fatal crash

Image copyright Oxford Mail Image caption The crash happened near the McDonald's on the Botley Road

A cyclist who died in a crash involving a double-decker bus fell off her bike prior to the collision, according to police.

The 31-year-old woman, named locally as Claudia Comberti, was killed after the crash on Botley Road, Oxford, on Tuesday at 14:35 BST.

Police said they were keeping the cyclist's family up-to-date.

On Wednesday more than 100 cyclists took part in a procession to commemorate the DPhil student.

Image copyright Sam Chapel Image caption Cyclists rode from Carfax Tower to Seacourt park and ride

On Tuesday, Oxford Bus Company spokesman Phil Southall said that the driver of the 4B bus was being treated for shock, and the company was helping Thames Valley Police with its investigations.