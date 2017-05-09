Female cyclist dies in collision with bus in Oxford

Image copyright Oxford Mail Image caption The crash happened near the McDonald's on the Botley Road

A female cyclist has died in a collision with a bus in Oxford.

The crash, near the McDonald's on the Botley Road, happened at about 14:30 BST.

Thames Valley Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and several road closures were put in place.

Phil Southall, managing director of the Oxford Bus Company, said the bus driver was being treated for shock.

He added it was "far too early to speculate" how the accident involving the bus on the 4B route happened.

Road closures were in place on Botley Road and the A34 Botley slip road. They reopened at 18:00 BST.

Image caption Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene