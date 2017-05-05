Oxfordshire elections 2017: Counting begins

Image caption Tallying is taking place at the White Horse Leisure Centre in Abingdon

The counting of votes in Oxfordshire to decide who will take seats on the county council has begun, a day after after voting in local and mayoral elections took place across the UK.

All 63 seats on Oxfordshire County Council are up for re-election.

Tallying started at 10:00 BST at the White Horse Leisure Centre in Abingdon.

However, the Barton and Sandhills by-election results are in, with Labour's Mark Ladbrooke elected following the death of councillor Van Coulter.

A total of 4,851 council seats were up for grabs in 88 councils in Scotland and Wales and England - five weeks before the general election.