Oxfordshire elections 2017: Counting begins
The counting of votes in Oxfordshire to decide who will take seats on the county council has begun, a day after after voting in local and mayoral elections took place across the UK.
All 63 seats on Oxfordshire County Council are up for re-election.
Tallying started at 10:00 BST at the White Horse Leisure Centre in Abingdon.
However, the Barton and Sandhills by-election results are in, with Labour's Mark Ladbrooke elected following the death of councillor Van Coulter.
A total of 4,851 council seats were up for grabs in 88 councils in Scotland and Wales and England - five weeks before the general election.