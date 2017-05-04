DNA helps convict man of 1986 Oxford attempted rape

Image copyright TVP Image caption Philip Spriggs attacked his victim as she was walking in Oxford

A serial child abuser has been found guilty of the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl 31 years ago after new DNA evidence was discovered.

Philip Spriggs, 52, formerly of Oxford, attacked his victim on 30 January 1986 as she was walking near Pullens Lane in Oxford.

He pulled his victim to the ground and threatened her before she escaped.

In 2015 Spriggs was jailed for 17 years for a string of sex offences against two children.

He was serving his sentenced in HMP Wood Hill when Thames Valley Police reopened the investigation into the 1986 attack.

Earlier a jury at Oxford Crown Court found him guilty of one count of attempted rape.

The attack on the teenager took place in January 1986 near Pullens Lane

Pete Beirne, head of the force's Major Crime Review Team, said: "The victim has shown incredible bravery throughout this process, and has had to live for the past thirty years knowing that the man who attempted to rape her has never been brought to justice for his crimes."

Spriggs was previously found guilty of a total of 20 charges, including 11 counts of rape, over seven years between 2007 and 2014.

He will be sentenced for the attempted rape at the same court on Tuesday.