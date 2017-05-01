In pictures: Oxford's May Morning
- 1 May 2017
A record-breaking 27,000 people have descended on Oxford for its annual spring celebration.
The May Morning festival, whose origins are unclear, has been a tradition for more than 500 years.
It began with crowds listening to the Magdalen College Choir serenade the congregation from Magdalen Tower at daybreak.
The bells were then rung - the movement of which typically makes the tower sway up to 4in (10cm).