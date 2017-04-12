New shrimp species named after Pink Floyd

Image copyright Arthur Anker Image caption Synalpheus pinkfloydi is a new species of pistol or snapping shrimp

A new species of shrimp has been named after Pink Floyd thanks to a pact between prog rock-loving scientists.

The synalpheus pinkfloydi uses its large pink claw to create a noise so loud it can kill small fish.

The team behind the discovery vowed years ago if it ever found a new pink shrimp it would "honour" the rockers.

Sammy De Grave, head of research at Oxford University Museum of National History, said he has been a fan of the band since he was a teenager.

He has previous for naming crustaceans after rock legends, having already named a species of shrimp after Rolling Stones front man, Mick Jagger - Elephantis jaggerai.

Image copyright Kate Pocklington Image caption Pink Floyd-themed artwork was created to make the discovery

He said: "I have been listening to Floyd since The Wall was released in 1979, when I was 14 years old.

"The description of this new species of pistol shrimp was the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favourite band.

"We are all Pink Floyd fans, and we always said if we would find a pink one, a new species of pink shrimp, we would name it after Pink Floyd."

Image copyright Chris Jarvis Image caption The shrimp is believed to be the only crustacean named in honour of the band

The pistol, or snapping shrimp, has an ability to generate sonic energy by closing their enlarged claw at rapid speed.

It can reach 210 decibels - louder than your average rock concert - and results in one of the loudest sounds in the ocean.

The description of the species, found off the Pacific coast of Panama, has been published in the Zootaxa journal and was co-authored with the Universidade Federal de Goiás in Brazil, and Seattle University in the US.