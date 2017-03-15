Murder probe as young child found dead in Faringdon

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a dead child at a property in Faringdon

A young child has been found dead at a property in Oxfordshire, prompting a murder investigation.

Police found the child after being called to at a home at Bromsgrove Cottages in Faringdon at around 13:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Thames Valley Police said. The child's next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 730.

An increased police presence was being provided in the area on Tuesday "to provide reassurance".

Supt Rory Freeman, local police area commander for South and Vale of White Horse, said: "This is a very shocking discovery and I am aware it may have a very direct impact on the community of Faringdon.

"In light of this incident there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and we would advise any members of the community affected by this incident to speak to one of the neighbourhood policing team."