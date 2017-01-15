Man dies in Oxfordshire plane crash

Image caption The aircraft came down at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve

The pilot of a light aircraft has died in a plane crash in Oxfordshire.

The aircraft left Turweston Aerodrome in north Buckinghamshire but then crashed at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve at 14:35 GMT.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "Sadly, the pilot of the aircraft, a man, has been pronounced dead at the scene."

Road diversions are in place around the area and an investigation into the crash is under way.

The man's next-of-kin are yet to be informed.