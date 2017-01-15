Oxford University rejection letter turned into art

Image copyright Louisa Saunders Image caption Claudia Vulliamy had applied to Wadham College at Oxford University to study Classics; upon receiving her rejection letter she turned it into a piece of art

A piece of abstract art made from a student's rejection letter from Oxford University has gone viral on Twitter.

Claudia Vulliamy, from London, applied to study classics in September at Wadham College.

But when the 18-year-old received her rejection letter, she "thought it would be funny" to use it to create a piece of artwork.

A picture of the piece published on Twitter has been retweeted 48,000 times.

'Very spirited'

Her mother Louisa Saunders said: "Between that time [she told me she had been rejected] and when I got back from work, she had made this artwork.

"I thought it was very funny and very spirited, and obviously I was glad she wasn't feeling to sad about it."

The picture has been liked on Twitter 153,000 times and has sparked a lot of reactions from students who were rejected from Oxbridge.

Miss Vulliamy said there wasn't a message behind the artwork initially.

She added: "I just thought I had this letter, it's not often that you get a letter dedicated to you from Oxford.

"It's very meaningful, so I thought it would be funny if I made it into something."

Image copyright Louisa Saunders Image caption Louisa Saunders, left, said she was amazed by the response to her daughter's artwork on social media

Ms Saunders said some people on social media were comparing the painting to works by Piet Mondrian.

The student, who has been accepted to Durham University, said: "In retrospect I quite like how it is interpreted as Oxbridge doesn't determine everything, I like that it's cheered people up.

"I hadn't set my heart on Oxford I'm happy I got an offer from Durham."