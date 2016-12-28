Woman dies after A40 pile-ups involving up to 20 cars

Image copyright Ben Starkey/PA Image caption The A40 is closed between the B4047 and the A415 at Witney

A woman has died and several others have been injured in four separate crashes involving more than 20 cars on the A40 in Oxfordshire.

South Central Ambulance Service said the crashes happened within a mile-and-a-half-stretch between the B4047 and the A415 at Witney.

A second person is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Up to 15 people have also been treated at the scene.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the collision via its TVP Roads Policing account.

It said: "The A40, Witney is closed following a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area."

The collisions happened at about 08:30 GMT. Fire and rescue crews are also at the scene.

Six vehicles have suffered significant damage, the ambulance service said.