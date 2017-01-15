Oxford Castle mugshots show 'victims of their time'

"You’d think she was just playing with the pram," says Becky Attrill, duty manager at the castle. "They say she tried to deny her crime but she was probably terrified. She was sentenced to seven day’s hard labour in 1870 and is our youngest prisoner [on record]. She probably worked in the prison's laundry, and when she was released the judge said her father had to start sending her to school, so it was probably the best thing that ever happened to her." Julie-Ann is pictured here with 12-year-old Sarah Church who was jailed for stealing a sable muff.