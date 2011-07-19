Oxfordshire schools over-charged for line painting

Schools in Oxfordshire are being targeted by traders who over-charge for repainting car parks.

Head teachers are being cold-called and offered line painting jobs for a low price, according to the county council's trading standards department.

But the invoices received following the completion of the work are five or six times the agreed price.

Eight schools have so far contacted trading standards but that number is expected to rise.

Ian Marriott, from Oxfordshire trading standards, said: "Schools agree for a job for about £100 and are getting a bill for six or seven hundred pounds.

"It's not only schools, it's village halls, clubs, basically anyone who has got a car park."

Mr Marriott said there was still scope to reduce the bill.

"They should only be paying a reasonable price for the job and obviously if there is a debate about the actual cost then that's something they've got to negotiate down," he added.

The schools have often been contacted by contractors who claim to have been carrying out work nearby for the county council and have material left over.