Teenager attacked with plank of wood in Kidlington

A teenager suffered serious head injuries when he was attacked with a plank of wood in Oxfordshire.

The 16-year-old was assaulted by two people, near Exeter Hall in Oxford Road, Kidlington, at about 0100 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment.

Thames Valley Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed until 26 July.

Officers have made an appeal for witnesses.