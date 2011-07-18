Bicester Town FC told to quit ground

An Oxfordshire football club has been evicted from its home ground for "consistently failing to meet its commitments".

Bicester Town FC must leave its Oxford Road pitch at 1600 BST on Friday.

The chairman of the trust that owns the facilities, Adam Wade, said: "We will be looking to put in a new local club as soon as possible."

Former club chairman John Clutterbuck said the decision meant the team would have to stop playing.

Mr Clutterbuck, who quit as the club's chairman at a meeting last Thursday, said the issues were not debt-related but to do with an agenda on the part of the Bicester Sports Association to sell the ground.

Mr Wade accepted the trust eventually wanted to sell the Oxford Road site in order to fund its facilities in the nearby village of Chesterton.

'Massive disappointment'

But he defended the decision to evict the club saying it had not been able to produce a record of its accounts and he was not convinced it could continue to meet its commitments.

He said: "We can't carry on hoping that a mysterious benefactor is going to keep coming along and bailing them out."

The semi-professional side has been playing in Bicester for more than 130 years and last season was promoted back into the Hellenic League.

Team coach Chris Hurley said: "It's a massive disappointment. I'm just sorry for the players and the fans."

He added: "In the Hellenic League we need to play on pitches of a certain standard and there isn't anywhere else like that in Bicester.

"As we won't have a ground where we can generate money we won't be able to go on."