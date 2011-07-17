Horn of Africa drought: Oxfam aid leaves Bicester warehouse

Image caption Oxfam urged people to keep donating money to its East Africa appeal

More than 70 tonnes of emergency supplies have been sent to the drought-hit part of eastern Africa from Oxfam's warehouse in Oxfordshire.

The charity is providing water and sanitation equipment and plastic sheeting for shelter.

The £300,000 worth of aid will help 60,000 people in living in Dolo Ado refugee camp in southern Ethiopia.

Six lorries left the Bicester warehouse earlier to take the aid to Luxembourg, from where it will be flown out.

Ian Bray, Oxfam spokesman, urged people to keep donating to their East Africa appeal.

He said: "Much, much more is needed.

"This is aid for a refugee camp in southern Ethiopia, but also we're working in northern Kenya as well, and also in Somalia where the situation is extremely bad."