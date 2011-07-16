Van driver tries to abduct girl from Chazey Heath bus stop

A man who tried to force a teenager into his van in Oxfordshire is being sought by police.

The 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop in Chazey Heath on Thursday morning when a white van pulled up.

The driver told her to get into the vehicle and when she refused he got out and grabbed her by the wrist.

A woman, who was also standing waiting for the X39 Oxford to Reading, intervened and told the man the girl did not want to go with him.

The bus then pulled into the bus stop and the girl and woman got on. The man got back into his car and drove off.

The incident happened between 0825 and 0840 BST and police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Mark Johns said: "At this time we believe this is an isolated incident but I am very concerned about the man's behaviour.

"We are extremely keen to speak to the woman who intervened as she holds vital evidence, as well as anyone who was on the bus or driving past who saw the man or his van."

The man police are looking for is described as, aged in his 50s and 60 and between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in.