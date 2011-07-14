14 July 2011 Last updated at 09:14

Oxford exhibits photographs of apartheid South Africa

Photographs showing the lives of black South Africans in the early apartheid state are being displayed for the first time in 50 years.

People Apart: Cape Town Survey 1952 by Bryan Heseltine will go on show at the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford from 19 July 2011 to 8 January 2012.

The exhibition is curated by Darren Newbury, Professor of Photography at Birmingham City University. He discovered the collection by chance when he was approached after a talk.

