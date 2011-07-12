Croatian children injured in Berkshire coach crash

Image caption The road was closed while the coach was recovered

The driver of a coach carrying Croatian schoolchildren has been arrested after it collided with a lorry in Berkshire.

The crash happened at about 0840 BST on the A417 Wantage Road, near the Oxfordshire border, between Blewbury and Streatley.

Police said there had been 41 people on board, including 36 teenagers, and 19 sustained minor cuts.

The injured children, aged 14-16, were taken to nearby Streatley Primary School to be treated by paramedics.

Some suffered glass cuts to the face.

Thames Valley Police said the 43-year-old coach driver had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The road was closed and a diversion put in place while recovery of the coach took place.

Day trip

The crash happened between the B4016 Bessels Way, Blewbury, and the B4009, Streatley.

Emergency services were alerted by the driver. The air ambulance, two ambulances and seven paramedics were at the scene.

The lorry driver was not injured.

The coach was travelling from Reading to Oxford for a daytrip.

A South Central Ambulance spokesman said an ambulance had been on the scene within 11 minutes and 19 people were treated for minor cuts.

"Fortunately we didn't need to convey any of the kids to hospital, all of whom were walking, but a bit shaken up.

"They had minor cuts to their faces predominantly from flying glass," he added.