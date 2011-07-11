Biker dies after Land Rover crash in Oxfordshire

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a Land Rover in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the collision happened shortly after 1830 BST on Sunday on the B4031 Iron Down Hill, near Barford St Michael.

The rider, a 53-year-old man from Steeple Aston, was taken to Horton General Hospital, Banbury, where he later died.

The road was closed for almost six hours while investigators inspected the scene.

Pc Michael Barrett, from the Bicester Roads Policing base, said: "The Land Rover was with three other 4x4 vehicles and the motorcycle was with two other bikes at the time of the collision.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to or at the time of the collision."