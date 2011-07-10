Road in Abingdon closed over power box fire

A road had to be closed and almost 100 people had their electricity supply switched off when a fault in a power box sparked a fire in Oxfordshire.

Traffic lights in Ock Street in Abingdon lost power and the street had to be closed on Saturday night.

About 90 people had their supplies cut for about an hour while engineers worked to fix the problem.

One property was not reconnected until 0200 BST, Southern Electric said. The road was later reopened.

The fire started in the power box under a manhole cover but was quickly extinguished.