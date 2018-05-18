Image caption The road was sealed off after the collision

A man died when he was hit by a car in Nottinghamshire, police say.

The pedestrian suffered a serious head injury in Derby Road, Stapleford, at about 13:30 BST, and was confirmed dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is being held in police custody, the force has confirmed.

The road remains closed while investigations continue into what happened.