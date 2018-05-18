Pedestrian hit by car in Stapleford dies
- 18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man died when he was hit by a car in Nottinghamshire, police say.
The pedestrian suffered a serious head injury in Derby Road, Stapleford, at about 13:30 BST, and was confirmed dead at the scene.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is being held in police custody, the force has confirmed.
The road remains closed while investigations continue into what happened.