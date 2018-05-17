Image caption The 16-year-old Nottingham Academy pupil was remanded in custody

A 16-year-old schoolboy accused of stabbing a fellow pupil near Nottingham Academy has pleaded guilty.

The victim, also 16, was attacked near Coppice Park, in Ransom Road, St Ann's, on Monday morning.

The offender, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 6 June.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The injured teenager was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.

Both of the boys are pupils at Nottingham Academy, which said it took pupil safety "very seriously".