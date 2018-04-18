Image copyright Bobbie Gordon Image caption The mistake led to a call from a credit card fraud team

A slip-up by supermarket Asda in an online order saw a woman charged £930 for a single banana.

Bobbie Gordon, from Sherwood in Nottingham, said she was shocked to be billed £930.11 for the piece of fruit - instead of 11p.

It prompted her credit card company's fraud team to stop the payment going through, and text her about the more than £1,000 bill.

Ms Gordon said Asda has apologised for the "computer error".

"I told my seven-year-old 'you must really enjoy this banana, you must cherish every mouthful'," she said.

Ms Gordon said she and her husband were baffled when they saw their bill, and did not anticipate the ensuing banana drama.

"We thought it was just a silly mistake and they couldn't possibly be charging us for it," she said.

"But then we got a text from my credit card company saying they detected fraud and that they had tried to charge me for it."

A spokesman for Asda apologised, saying it "slipped up" with the bill.

"Whilst our bananas are excellent, even we agree that they are not worth that much and clearly there has been a glitch in our system," they said.

"We would like to thank Ms Gordon for keeping her eyes peeled and flagging this error to us and we are investigating to ensure it doesn't happen again."