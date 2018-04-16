Image caption The bungalow was cordoned off after the bodies were discovered

The bodies of an elderly couple have been found at their home in Nottinghamshire.

It is understood the couple, believed to be in their late 70s and early 80s, were found by a concerned neighbour on Medway Close, Chilwell.

Police cordoned off the scene on Saturday afternoon while an examination took place but this was later lifted.

Officers said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious but did not give further details.