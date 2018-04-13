Image caption Delow joined families in their protests outside embassies and the Foreign Office

A conman who posed as a private detective and targeted grieving families has had his jail term reduced from 10 to six years.

Simon Delow, of Gloucester, was jailed in October after admitting 10 counts of fraud by false representation.

He claimed he could unearth facts about the deaths of loved ones abroad but was actually a convicted fraudster. One family handed over £18,000 to him.

Ray Martin, whom Delow tried to cheat, said reducing the sentence was unfair.

Image caption The Martins were contacted by Delow, who called himself Simon D'Gresser

Mr Martin said: "The justice system sucks if it is going to let a man like Delow, who is a leech on society, off lightly like this.

"Now he will be out in a couple of years and, after what he did, that is not fair."

Mr Martin's daughter Claire, 30, died of stab wounds in Italy in 2012. The local authorities decided it was suicide but he and his wife Pat, from in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, wanted a broader investigation.

Delow, 49, of Abbotswood Road, Brockworth, said he would send a team to Italy to crack the case and also bragged about his fake military background.

Image copyright Martin family Image caption Claire Martin's parents said her young family meant she would not have killed herself

Later he claimed to have accessed surveillance tapes and learnt "seven people were about to be charged", which was lies.

Fortunately the Martins could not afford to pay anything to Delow.

Julie Sheppard, whose son Andrew Watt, 31, died in France in 2010, handed over £18,000 but just got a report full of fabricated leads.

While Delow told the family of Andrew Smyth, who grew up in Mytchett, Surrey, and died in "unexplained circumstances" in Turkey in 2011, he would need £60,000 to uncover the truth.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Watt's body died in France but his cause of death was unclear

The Smyths became suspicious and refused to hand over a penny, the court heard.

Lord Justice Hickinbottom said at London's Appeal Court that the original sentence "was entirely out of kilter with the guidelines".

Delow had planned to take £100,000 from his victims but just £18,000 changed hands.