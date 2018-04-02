Nottingham man charged with attempted murder over collision
- 2 April 2018
A man has appeared before magistrates charged with attempted murder over a collision and subsequent assault in Nottingham.
Zahier Bashir, 41, of Nottingham, was arrested after two women were injured in Sherwood on Sunday.
He was also charged with grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and breaching a restraining order.
Mr Bashir, of Valley Road, will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 30 April.