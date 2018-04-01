Image caption Nottinghamshire Police closed a section of Hucknall Road and appealed for witnesses to come forward

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a collision and subsequent assault in Nottingham.

Police were called to Hucknall Road in Sherwood, just before 02:30 (BST) on Sunday.

Two women, aged 23 and 44, were taken to hospital after suffering injuries to their hands and faces. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 41-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

Nottinghamshire Police closed a section of Hucknall Road.

They appealed for witnesses to come forward.