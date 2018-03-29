Man admits killing partner at Newark home
- 29 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 66-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner who died from multiple blunt force head injuries.
Yusaf Mohammed, of Millgate, Newark, Nottinghamshire, killed Karen Jacquet, 59, at their home on Wednesday 16 August 2017.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mohammed was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 4 June.