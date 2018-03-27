Man remanded over M1 crash death

Image caption The motorway was shut for eight hours after the multi-vehicle crash in Nottinghamshire

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with a fatal crash on the M1.

The motorway was shut for eight hours on Saturday after the multi-vehicle crash between junctions 28 for Kirkby-in-Ashfield and 26 for Nuthall.

Mark Downham, a 48-year-old passenger from Chorley, died from his injuries on Monday.

Adrian Radu, 27, will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 24 April.

Mr Radu, from Alfreton Road in Nottingham, has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while over the prescribed limit, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance.

The 27-year-old did not enter a plea when he appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier.