Image copyright National Civil War Centre Image caption Siege helmet (left) and a cavalry helmet (right)

Helmets and armour from the English Civil War will go on display for the first time.

A suit of armour for a pikeman, rapier swords and a dented helmet - caused by a sword blade - will go on show at the National Civil War Centre, in Newark.

The museum said it now had the largest collection of such objects outside of the Royal Armouries.

The items will help understand how armour was developed during the 17th Century, the curator said.

Image copyright National Civil War Centre Image caption A helmet and armour once belonging to a pikeman, a soldier armed with a pike

The objects - some of which are about 400 years old - were acquired mostly from private collectors, the museum said.

Glyn Hughes, exhibition curator, said: "These objects are a tangible reminder of a conflict that saw 5% of England's population die through fighting or disease.

"Because we have such a fabulous collection we can trace how armour developed during the period, with a move from heavy to lighter protection as the battlefield became mobile and dominated by muskets and artillery.

"If only these objects could speak to reveal their story."

Image copyright National Civil War Centre Image caption The rapier sword on show belonged to Sir Tom Fairfax

Highlights at the exhibition include a rare full set of pikeman's armour, English rapier swords, along with breastplates hit by pistol balls to test their strength.

There is also a pikeman's helmet with a deep dent caused by a sword blade. The fate of its wearer is unknown, the museum said.

Image copyright National Civil War Centre Image caption Inside the National Civil War Centre

Items owned by Sir Tom Fairfax, Commander-in-chief of the New Model Army, are also on show, including his sword, riding boots and a drinking flask given to him by Oliver Cromwell.

Cutting Edge opens at the National Civil War Centre on Thursday.