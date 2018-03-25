Nottingham

M1 crash in Nottinghamshire: Man, 27, arrested

  • 25 March 2018
Image of M1 showing the diversion
Image caption A diversion was put in place on the M1

A man has been arrested over a multi-vehicle crash that closed the M1 for eight hours and left a man seriously injured.

Highways England shut the motorway southbound in Nottinghamshire between junctions 28 for Kirkby-in-Ashfield and 26 for Nuthall on Saturday.

A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is in hospital.

A 48-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital, police say.
Image caption Motorists were left stuck for hours after the crash and at one point there was a 1.5-mile (2.4km) tailback

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire police forces thanked members of the public who came to the aid of those involved in the collision at 05:30 GMT.

Investigators have appealed for information and "crucial" dash camera footage.

