Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede was described by his family as "quiet" and someone who "didn't like trouble".

A fourth teenager has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old who was chased and stabbed in Nottinghamshire.

The 15-year-old girl is due before Nottingham magistrates later accused of Lyrico Steede's murder.

Lyrico died six days after suffering a number of injuries in the attack in Stock Well, Bulwell, in February.

Kasharn Campbell, 19, from Bobbers Mill and two 17-year-old boys have already been charged with murder and are due to go on trial in October.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender