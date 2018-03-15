Image caption Mariam Moustafa, 18, was attacked by a group of girls before boarding a bus in Parliament Street

The death of an Egyptian student who was attacked in the UK has provoked social media outrage in her home country.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, died on Wednesday after being attacked before boarding a bus in Nottingham on 20 February.

Egypt's prosecutor-general has requested information about the probe into her death by British officials, according to BBC Monitoring.

The hashtag "Mariam's rights will not be lost" has been trending in Egypt.

The engineering student was attacked by a group of people outside the Intu Victoria Centre in Parliament Street.

Nottinghamshire Police said there was no information "to suggest that the assault was motivated by hate but we continue to keep an open mind".

Before Miss Moustafa's death, police arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. She was released on conditional bail.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place outside the Intu Victoria Centre

Miss Moustafa's uncle told the BBC a group of about 10 girls had started beating his niece in the shopping centre, so she ran to get on a bus.

The girls then followed her on to the bus, he said, and kept beating her until she passed out and a man intervened to help.

In a statement, bus company Nottingham City Transport (NCT) said one of its drivers helped Miss Moustafa.

"We would also like to publicly recognise our driver, who went upstairs to intervene and acted as a barrier between the attackers and the young lady, after he asked them to leave the bus," NCT said.

"CCTV from the bus has been provided to Nottinghamshire Police as part of their investigation into this appalling attack and we continue to support their efforts to identify the culprits."

Miss Moustafa's uncle said the hospital dismissed her initially, before she fell ill at home and was taken back to hospital where she entered a coma.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has been asked for a comment.