Image copyright Emma Heard Image caption Police confirmed the suspect was detained after a lengthy search

A man who was chased out of a house by the mother of a child he had tried to abduct has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a "mass operation" after a man was seen acting "suspiciously" in Beeston on 26 July.

Mikolaj Zawilinski pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 March to common assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The 37-year-old was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

Image caption Police responded after a man was seen acting "suspiciously" in Central Avenue, Beeston

Zawilinski, of Jersey Gardens, Nottingham, had denied the charges when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham last year.

Police said he had approached two girls in Central Avenue, Beeston, before entering a house and sitting a child on his knee.

He was chased out of the bedroom by the girl's mother before being apprehended by members of the public and arrested by police.

Det Con Laura Clapham, thanked the public for "their vigilance and community spirit" in helping officers.

"This was a frightening experience, particularly for the girl who was approached in her own home," she said.