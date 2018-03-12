Image copyright PA Image caption The arrests were over coin throwing, pitch invasion and breach of the peace

Six people were arrested after coins were thrown and fans entered the pitch during the match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

Camera footage is to be reviewed for other offences which took place at the City Ground between the two East Midlands sides, on Sunday.

However, the force described the event as "a very successful match in terms of public safety".

The majority of fans were "well behaved", the match commander added.

"It was a very successful match in terms of public safety," said Supt Steve Cartwright from Nottinghamshire Police.

"The fans were well behaved in and around the stadium and I thank the two football clubs for helping to provide a safe and secure sporting fixture."

The events which led to the arrests included coin throwing, pitch incursion and breach of the peace.

The match, which was attended by 29,106 people, finished 0-0.