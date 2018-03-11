Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede was described as "quiet" and someone who "didn't like trouble".

A missing phone and blood-stained clothing could be vital clues to a teenager's killers, police have said.

Lyrico Steede, 17, was chased and stabbed by a group of people in Stock Well in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, on 13 February and died six days later.

Officers asked anyone who had found his missing rose gold iPhone 6 or noticed someone who has stopped wearing favourite clothes to contact them.

Three people have been charged with murder.

Image caption Keishaye Steede, Lyrico's mother, said she did not understand how he had got involved in trouble

Police said Lyrico, known as Rico, was stabbed a number of times in an attack which started at Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground before he was chased and cornered in Stock Well.

While people had been charged, the investigation was still ongoing, officers said.

Det Insp Becky Hodgman said: "We believe the offenders were blood-stained so we would appeal directly to families - has your son, brother, friend recently got rid of a favourite coat, pair of shoes, tracksuit or changed their phone number since 13 February?

"Have you noticed a change in their behaviour that has made you feel they might know something?"

Attending an event in his memory, Lyrico's mother, Keishaye Steede, said she did not understand how he had got involved in a fight.

"Lyrico was quiet, he kept to himself, he didn't like trouble. I want people to remember his cheeky smile.

"Even when I knew it was bad, I thought he would wake up."

Kasharn Campbell, 19, from Bobbers Mill, and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in October.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender.