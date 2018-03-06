Image copyright Nick Emery/Facebook Image caption Nick Emery is an established actor and voiceover artist

The son of comedy legend Dick Emery has said he was targeted by a conman exposed by the BBC.

Carl Mould, 52, has been contacting actors and offering voiceover training and opportunities in exchange for a fee.

Nick Emery said he was contacted by Mould's Sun King Media and offered a voiceover "audition" costing £1,000 or a training course for £10,000.

Mould has insisted he has "done nothing wrong".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: Undercover filming of conman's voice actor session

Mould, from Nottingham, was jailed in 2013 for duping elderly victims out of thousands of pounds in a mobility aids scam.

BBC Inside Out has revealed he is now posing as voice actor Edward C Harwell and targeting actors, many retired former professionals, by saying they can make money from audiobook narration.

While claiming lengthy experience and impressive contacts, many customers said they paid Mould around £2,000 and got poor quality recordings, uploaded to free-to-use websites.

It is estimated he has taken £100,000 in 18 months from dozens of customers.

Image caption Dick Emery was a mainstay of TV schedules for much of the 1960s and 70s

Mr Emery, an established actor and voiceover artist based in Rutland, said in a Facebook post that he received texts from Sun King Media with a link to the company website.

He met a man in Birmingham calling himself "Edward C Harwell" who "hinted strongly" he had links to Amazon company Audible and explained they could find an author whose book Mr Emery could voice.

Mr Emery said he felt the claims were "obviously too good to be true" and avoided paying any money.

"I thought there was a rather powerful smell of fish associated with Mr Harwell. I discussed it with my partner, and she and I came to the same conclusion," he said.

Image caption Carl Mould said he had "done nothing wrong" when confronted by the BBC

Mr Emery warned there are "many, many scams just like this around", adding: "It is all too easy to produce glossy brochures and make statements to the effect that you can earn fortunes."

Mould has insisted he has "done nothing wrong", has not targeted vulnerable people and those unhappy with the service could come back.