Image copyright National Trust Image caption A burnt-out car was found on the Clumber Bridge

A 250-year-old bridge was left badly damaged when a car was "deliberately" driven into it.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Clumber Park at about 08:00 GMT where they found a burnt-out car on its ornamental bridge.

The National Trust, which owns the Grade-I listed site, said it appeared to be "an act of intentional damage".

The bridge over the River Poulter was believed to have been built in the 1760s.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Police said no-one was at the scene when they arrived

A police spokeswoman said the force was investigating whether it was a crash or criminal damage. She said no-one was at the scene when they arrived.

The park remains open to visitors.