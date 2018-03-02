Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lyrico Steede (pictured) was chased by a group, stabbed and died six days later

A third person has been charged with murder in connection with a teenager who was stabbed to death.

Lyrico Steede, 17, was chased and attacked in Stock Well, Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, on 13 February and died six days later.

Kasharn Campbell, 19, from Bobbers Mill, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Two 17-year-old boys charged with murder on Thursday have been remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender.